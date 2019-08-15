Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York-Penn League

August 15, 2019 10:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 35 24 .593
Brooklyn (Mets) 32 26 .552
Aberdeen (Orioles) 33 27 .550
Staten Island (Yankees) 32 27 .542 3
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 34 25 .576
West Virginia (Pirates) 32 26 .552
State College (Cardinals) 29 29 .500
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 27 30 .474 6
Williamsport (Phillies) 24 36 .400 10½
Auburn (Nationals) 21 37 .362 12½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 32 28 .533
Connecticut (Tigers) 29 30 .492
Vermont (Athletics) 27 33 .450 5
Tri-City (Astros) 25 34 .424

___

Thursday’s Games

Staten Island 3, Lowell 0, 7 innings

Staten Island 8, Lowell 7, 7 innings

Connecticut 2, Hudson Valley 1, 8 innings

Advertisement

Connecticut 2, Hudson Valley 1, 8 innings

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Williamsport 3, Auburn 2

Tri-City 4, Aberdeen 3

West Virginia 10, Batavia 4

Mahoning Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont 6, Brooklyn 4

Friday’s Games

Williamsport at Auburn, 7 p.m.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Connecticut at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Vermont at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|13 Certified Government Meeting...
8|14 Internal Audit Advanced Training Course
8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US