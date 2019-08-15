New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 35 24 .593 — Brooklyn (Mets) 32 26 .552 2½ Aberdeen (Orioles) 33 27 .550 2½ Staten Island (Yankees) 32 27 .542 3 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Batavia (Marlins) 34 25 .576 — West Virginia (Pirates) 32 26 .552 1½ State College (Cardinals) 30 29 .508 4 Mahoning Valley (Indians) 27 31 .466 6½ Williamsport (Phillies) 24 36 .400 10½ Auburn (Nationals) 21 37 .362 12½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Lowell (Red Sox) 32 28 .533 — Connecticut (Tigers) 29 30 .492 2½ Vermont (Athletics) 27 33 .450 5 Tri-City (Astros) 25 34 .424 6½

Thursday’s Games

Staten Island 3, Lowell 0, 7 innings

Staten Island 8, Lowell 7, 7 innings

Connecticut 2, Hudson Valley 1, 8 innings

Williamsport 3, Auburn 2

Tri-City 4, Aberdeen 3

West Virginia 10, Batavia 4

State College 5, Mahoning Valley 2

Vermont 6, Brooklyn 4

Friday’s Games

Williamsport at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Connecticut at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Vermont at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

