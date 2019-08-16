New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 36 24 .600 — Brooklyn (Mets) 32 26 .552 3 Aberdeen (Orioles) 33 27 .550 3 Staten Island (Yankees) 32 28 .533 4 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Batavia (Marlins) 34 25 .576 — West Virginia (Pirates) 32 26 .552 1½ State College (Cardinals) 30 29 .508 4 Mahoning Valley (Indians) 27 31 .466 6½ Williamsport (Phillies) 24 36 .400 10½ Auburn (Nationals) 21 37 .362 12½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Lowell (Red Sox) 33 28 .541 — Connecticut (Tigers) 29 31 .483 3½ Vermont (Athletics) 27 33 .450 5½ Tri-City (Astros) 25 34 .424 7

___

Friday’s Games

Williamsport at Auburn, ppd.

Aberdeen at Tri-City, cancelled

Lowell 7, Staten Island 6

Advertisement

West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley 3, Connecticut 1

Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Connecticut at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Vermont at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Williamsport at West Virginia, 1:05 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, Game 1, 2:05 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, Game 2, TBD

Auburn at State College, Game 1, 3:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, Game 2, TBD

Tri-City at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Vermont at Aberdeen, 4:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.