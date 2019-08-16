Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

August 16, 2019 10:43 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 36 24 .600
Brooklyn (Mets) 32 26 .552 3
Aberdeen (Orioles) 33 27 .550 3
Staten Island (Yankees) 32 28 .533 4
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 34 26 .567
West Virginia (Pirates) 33 26 .559 ½
State College (Cardinals) 30 30 .500 4
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 28 31 .475
Williamsport (Phillies) 24 36 .400 10
Auburn (Nationals) 21 37 .362 12
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 33 28 .541
Connecticut (Tigers) 29 31 .483
Vermont (Athletics) 27 33 .450
Tri-City (Astros) 25 34 .424 7

___

Friday’s Games

Williamsport at Auburn, ppd.

Aberdeen at Tri-City, cancelled

Lowell 7, Staten Island 6

West Virginia 9, Batavia 3

Mahoning Valley 10, State College 3

Hudson Valley 3, Connecticut 1

Vermont 13, Brooklyn 6

Saturday’s Games

Connecticut at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Vermont at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Williamsport at West Virginia, 1:05 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, Game 1, 2:05 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, Game 2, TBD

Auburn at State College, Game 1, 3:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, Game 2, TBD

Tri-City at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Vermont at Aberdeen, 4:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.

