New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|36
|24
|.600
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|34
|27
|.557
|2½
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|32
|27
|.542
|3½
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|32
|28
|.533
|4
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Batavia (Marlins)
|34
|26
|.567
|—
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|33
|26
|.559
|½
|State College (Cardinals)
|30
|30
|.500
|4
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|28
|31
|.475
|5½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|24
|36
|.400
|10
|Auburn (Nationals)
|21
|37
|.362
|12
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|33
|29
|.532
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|30
|31
|.492
|2½
|Vermont (Athletics)
|28
|34
|.452
|5
|Tri-City (Astros)
|25
|34
|.424
|6½
___
Connecticut 3, Lowell 1
Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Aberdeen 8, Vermont 2
Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at West Virginia, 1:05 p.m.
Batavia at Mahoning Valley, Game 1, 2:05 p.m.
Batavia at Mahoning Valley, Game 2, TBD
Auburn at State College, Game 1, 3:05 p.m.
Auburn at State College, Game 2, TBD
Tri-City at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
Vermont at Aberdeen, 4:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.
Connecticut at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Brooklyn, ppd.
Williamsport at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.
Tri-City at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
