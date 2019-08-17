Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York-Penn League

August 17, 2019 10:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 36 24 .600
Aberdeen (Orioles) 34 27 .557
Brooklyn (Mets) 32 27 .542
Staten Island (Yankees) 32 28 .533 4
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 34 26 .567
West Virginia (Pirates) 33 27 .550 1
State College (Cardinals) 30 30 .500 4
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 28 31 .475
Williamsport (Phillies) 25 36 .410
Auburn (Nationals) 21 37 .362 12
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 33 29 .532
Connecticut (Tigers) 30 31 .492
Vermont (Athletics) 28 34 .452 5
Tri-City (Astros) 25 34 .424

___

Saturday’s Games

Connecticut 3, Lowell 1

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, delayed

Aberdeen 8, Vermont 2

Advertisement

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn how ONC, HHS and VA are addressing healthcare IT in this free webinar.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport 4, West Virginia 0

Sunday’s Games

Williamsport at West Virginia, 1:05 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, Game 1, 2:05 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, Game 2, TBD

Auburn at State College, Game 1, 3:05 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Auburn at State College, Game 2, TBD

Tri-City at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Vermont at Aberdeen, 4:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Brooklyn, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Williamsport at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Tri-City at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US