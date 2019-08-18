New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|36
|25
|.590
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|34
|27
|.557
|2
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|32
|27
|.542
|3
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|33
|28
|.541
|3
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Batavia (Marlins)
|34
|27
|.557
|—
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|33
|27
|.550
|½
|State College (Cardinals)
|31
|30
|.508
|3
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|29
|31
|.483
|4½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|25
|36
|.410
|9
|Auburn (Nationals)
|21
|38
|.356
|12
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|33
|29
|.532
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|30
|31
|.492
|2½
|Vermont (Athletics)
|28
|34
|.452
|5
|Tri-City (Astros)
|25
|34
|.424
|6½
___
Tri-City at Brooklyn, suspended
Connecticut 3, Lowell 1
Staten Island 4, Hudson Valley 3
Aberdeen 8, Vermont 2
Mahoning Valley 11, Batavia 2
State College 6, Auburn 5
Williamsport 4, West Virginia 0
Williamsport at West Virginia, 1:05 p.m.
Batavia at Mahoning Valley, Game 1, 2:05 p.m.
Batavia at Mahoning Valley, Game 2, TBD
Auburn at State College, Game 1, 3:05 p.m.
Auburn at State College, Game 2, TBD
Tri-City at Brooklyn, Game 1, 3:30 p.m.
Tri-City at Brooklyn, Game 2, TBD
Vermont at Aberdeen, 4:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.
Connecticut at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.
Williamsport at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.
Tri-City at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
