The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
New York-Penn League

August 18, 2019 5:46 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 36 25 .590
Aberdeen (Orioles) 34 27 .557 2
Brooklyn (Mets) 33 27 .550
Staten Island (Yankees) 33 28 .541 3
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
West Virginia (Pirates) 34 27 .557
Batavia (Marlins) 34 28 .548 ½
State College (Cardinals) 31 30 .508 3
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 30 31 .492 4
Williamsport (Phillies) 25 37 .403
Auburn (Nationals) 21 38 .356 12
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 33 29 .532
Connecticut (Tigers) 30 31 .492
Vermont (Athletics) 28 34 .452 5
Tri-City (Astros) 25 35 .417 7

___

Sunday’s Games

West Virginia 7, Williamsport 3

Mahoning Valley 1, Batavia 0, 7 innings

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, Game 2, TBD

Auburn at State College, delayed

Auburn at State College, Game 2, TBD

Brooklyn 2, Tri-City 1

Tri-City at Brooklyn, Game 2, TBD

Vermont at Aberdeen, 4:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Williamsport at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Tri-City at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

