New York-Penn League

|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|36
|26
|.581
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|34
|27
|.557
|1½
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|34
|28
|.548
|2
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|34
|28
|.548
|2
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|34
|27
|.557
|—
|Batavia (Marlins)
|34
|29
|.540
|1
|State College (Cardinals)
|32
|30
|.516
|2½
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|31
|31
|.500
|3½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|25
|37
|.403
|9½
|Auburn (Nationals)
|21
|39
|.350
|12½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|34
|29
|.540
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|30
|32
|.484
|3½
|Vermont (Athletics)
|29
|34
|.460
|5
|Tri-City (Astros)
|25
|36
|.410
|8
West Virginia 7, Williamsport 3
Mahoning Valley 1, Batavia 0, 7 innings
Mahoning Valley 8, Batavia 0, 6 innings
State College 4, Auburn 3, 7 innings
State College 3, Auburn 1, 7 innings
Brooklyn 2, Tri-City 1
Brooklyn 5, Tri-City 3, 8 innings
Vermont 6, Aberdeen 5
Staten Island 4, Hudson Valley 1
Lowell 7, Connecticut 3
Williamsport at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.
Tri-City at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
