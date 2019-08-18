New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 36 26 .581 — Brooklyn (Mets) 34 27 .557 1½ Staten Island (Yankees) 34 28 .548 2 Aberdeen (Orioles) 34 28 .548 2 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB West Virginia (Pirates) 34 27 .557 — Batavia (Marlins) 34 29 .540 1 State College (Cardinals) 32 30 .516 2½ Mahoning Valley (Indians) 31 31 .500 3½ Williamsport (Phillies) 25 37 .403 9½ Auburn (Nationals) 21 39 .350 12½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Lowell (Red Sox) 34 29 .540 — Connecticut (Tigers) 30 32 .484 3½ Vermont (Athletics) 29 34 .460 5 Tri-City (Astros) 25 36 .410 8

___

Sunday’s Games

West Virginia 7, Williamsport 3

Mahoning Valley 1, Batavia 0, 7 innings

Mahoning Valley 8, Batavia 0, 6 innings

State College 4, Auburn 3, 7 innings

State College 3, Auburn 1, 7 innings

Brooklyn 2, Tri-City 1

Brooklyn 5, Tri-City 3, 8 innings

Vermont 6, Aberdeen 5

Staten Island 4, Hudson Valley 1

Lowell 7, Connecticut 3

Monday’s Games

Williamsport at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Tri-City at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

