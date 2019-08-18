Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York-Penn League

August 18, 2019 9:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 36 26 .581
Brooklyn (Mets) 34 27 .557
Staten Island (Yankees) 34 28 .548 2
Aberdeen (Orioles) 34 28 .548 2
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
West Virginia (Pirates) 34 27 .557
Batavia (Marlins) 34 29 .540 1
State College (Cardinals) 33 30 .524 2
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 31 31 .500
Williamsport (Phillies) 25 37 .403
Auburn (Nationals) 21 40 .344 13
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 34 29 .540
Connecticut (Tigers) 30 32 .484
Vermont (Athletics) 29 34 .460 5
Tri-City (Astros) 25 36 .410 8

___

Sunday’s Games

West Virginia 7, Williamsport 3

Mahoning Valley 1, Batavia 0, 7 innings

Mahoning Valley 8, Batavia 0, 6 innings

Advertisement

State College 4, Auburn 3, 7 innings

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn how ONC, HHS and VA are addressing healthcare IT in this free webinar.

State College 3, Auburn 1, 7 innings

Brooklyn 2, Tri-City 1

Brooklyn 5, Tri-City 3, 8 innings

Vermont 6, Aberdeen 5

Staten Island 4, Hudson Valley 1

Lowell 7, Connecticut 3

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Monday’s Games

Williamsport at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Tri-City at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Guardsman sharpens survival skills

Today in History

1974: US ambassador shot during protest in Cyprus