New York-Penn League

|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|36
|26
|.581
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|34
|27
|.557
|1½
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|34
|28
|.548
|2
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|34
|28
|.548
|2
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|34
|27
|.557
|—
|Batavia (Marlins)
|34
|29
|.540
|1
|State College (Cardinals)
|33
|30
|.524
|2
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|31
|31
|.500
|3½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|25
|37
|.403
|9½
|Auburn (Nationals)
|21
|40
|.344
|13
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|34
|29
|.540
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|30
|32
|.484
|3½
|Vermont (Athletics)
|29
|34
|.460
|5
|Tri-City (Astros)
|25
|36
|.410
|8
Williamsport at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.
Tri-City at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
N.Y. Penn League North at N.Y. Penn League South, 7 p.m.
