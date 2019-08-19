Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
New York-Penn League

August 19, 2019 10:13 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 36 26 .581
Brooklyn (Mets) 35 27 .565 1
Staten Island (Yankees) 34 28 .548 2
Aberdeen (Orioles) 34 28 .548 2
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
West Virginia (Pirates) 34 27 .557
Batavia (Marlins) 34 29 .540 1
State College (Cardinals) 33 31 .516
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 31 31 .500
Williamsport (Phillies) 25 37 .403
Auburn (Nationals) 22 40 .355 12½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 34 29 .540
Connecticut (Tigers) 30 32 .484
Vermont (Athletics) 29 34 .460 5
Tri-City (Astros) 25 37 .403

___

Monday’s Games

Williamsport 8, West Virginia 7, 10 innings

Brooklyn 5, Tri-City 0

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn 3, State College 1

Vermont at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Penn League North at N.Y. Penn League South, 7 p.m.

