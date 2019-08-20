Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

August 20, 2019
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 36 27 .571
Brooklyn (Mets) 35 27 .565 ½
Staten Island (Yankees) 35 28 .556 1
Aberdeen (Orioles) 35 28 .556 1
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
West Virginia (Pirates) 34 28 .548
Batavia (Marlins) 35 29 .547
State College (Cardinals) 33 31 .516 2
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 31 32 .492
Williamsport (Phillies) 26 37 .413
Auburn (Nationals) 22 40 .355 12
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 35 29 .547
Connecticut (Tigers) 30 33 .476
Vermont (Athletics) 29 35 .453 6
Tri-City (Astros) 25 37 .403 9

___

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Penn League North at N.Y. Penn League South, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Brooklyn at Connecticut, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Connecticut, Game 2, TBD

Aberdeen at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Auburn, 7 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

