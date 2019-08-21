New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|35
|27
|.565
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|35
|28
|.556
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|35
|28
|.556
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|36
|27
|.571
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Auburn (Nationals)
|22
|40
|.355
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|26
|37
|.413
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|34
|28
|.548
|State College (Cardinals)
|33
|31
|.516
|Batavia (Marlins)
|35
|29
|.547
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|31
|32
|.492
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vermont (Athletics)
|29
|35
|.453
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|30
|33
|.476
|Tri-City (Astros)
|25
|37
|.403
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|35
|29
|.547
___
N.Y. Penn League North 7, N.Y. Penn League South 4
Brooklyn at Connecticut, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Connecticut, Game 2, TBD
Aberdeen at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
West Virginia at Auburn, 7 p.m.
State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Auburn, Game 1, 5 p.m.
West Virginia at Auburn, Game 2, TBD
Aberdeen at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
