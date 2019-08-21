Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York-Penn League

August 21, 2019 11:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Brooklyn (Mets) 35 27 .565
Staten Island (Yankees) 35 28 .556
Aberdeen (Orioles) 35 28 .556
Hudson Valley (Rays) 36 27 .571
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Auburn (Nationals) 22 40 .355
Williamsport (Phillies) 26 37 .413
West Virginia (Pirates) 34 28 .548
State College (Cardinals) 33 31 .516
Batavia (Marlins) 35 29 .547
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 31 32 .492
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Vermont (Athletics) 29 35 .453
Connecticut (Tigers) 30 33 .476
Tri-City (Astros) 25 37 .403
Lowell (Red Sox) 35 29 .547

___

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Penn League North 7, N.Y. Penn League South 4

Thursday’s Games

Brooklyn at Connecticut, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Connecticut, Game 2, TBD

Advertisement

Aberdeen at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: DHS, USDA, Air Force and USPS address cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Auburn, 7 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

West Virginia at Auburn, Game 1, 5 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

West Virginia at Auburn, Game 2, TBD

Aberdeen at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|21 Multi-Domain Battle Management Summit
8|21 CISO Exchange East
8|22 Summer Multi-Agency Federal Government...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors, Coast Guardsmen conduct medical evacuation exercises

Today in History

1959: Hawaii joins the Union