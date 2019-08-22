New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|37
|27
|.578
|—
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|35
|28
|.556
|1½
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|35
|28
|.556
|1½
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|35
|28
|.556
|1½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Batavia (Marlins)
|36
|29
|.554
|—
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|34
|29
|.540
|1
|State College (Cardinals)
|33
|32
|.508
|3
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|31
|32
|.492
|4
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|26
|37
|.413
|9
|Auburn (Nationals)
|23
|40
|.365
|12
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|35
|30
|.538
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|31
|33
|.484
|3½
|Vermont (Athletics)
|30
|35
|.462
|5
|Tri-City (Astros)
|25
|38
|.397
|9
___
Connecticut 1, Brooklyn 0, 6 innings
Brooklyn at Connecticut, ppd.
Aberdeen at Staten Island, delayed
Hudson Valley 5, Tri-City 2, 10 innings
Auburn 5, West Virginia 2
Batavia 9, State College 5
Vermont 3, Lowell 0
Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Connecticut, Game 1, 4:35 p.m.
Brooklyn at Connecticut, Game 2, TBD
West Virginia at Auburn, Game 1, 5 p.m.
West Virginia at Auburn, Game 2, TBD
Aberdeen at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Lowell at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
West Virginia at Auburn, 7 p.m.
State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
