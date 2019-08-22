Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

August 22, 2019 10:41 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 37 27 .578
Staten Island (Yankees) 35 28 .556
Aberdeen (Orioles) 35 28 .556
Brooklyn (Mets) 35 28 .556
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 36 29 .554
West Virginia (Pirates) 34 29 .540 1
State College (Cardinals) 33 32 .508 3
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 31 32 .492 4
Williamsport (Phillies) 26 37 .413 9
Auburn (Nationals) 23 40 .365 12
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 35 30 .538
Connecticut (Tigers) 31 33 .484
Vermont (Athletics) 30 35 .462 5
Tri-City (Astros) 25 38 .397 9

Thursday’s Games

Connecticut 1, Brooklyn 0, 6 innings

Brooklyn at Connecticut, ppd.

Aberdeen at Staten Island, delayed

Hudson Valley 5, Tri-City 2, 10 innings

Auburn 5, West Virginia 2

Batavia 9, State College 5

Vermont 3, Lowell 0

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Brooklyn at Connecticut, Game 1, 4:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Connecticut, Game 2, TBD

West Virginia at Auburn, Game 1, 5 p.m.

West Virginia at Auburn, Game 2, TBD

Aberdeen at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Brooklyn at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Lowell at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Auburn, 7 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

