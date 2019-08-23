New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|37
|27
|.578
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|37
|28
|.569
|½
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|36
|28
|.563
|1
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|35
|30
|.538
|2½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Batavia (Marlins)
|36
|29
|.554
|—
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|35
|29
|.547
|½
|State College (Cardinals)
|33
|32
|.508
|3
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|32
|32
|.500
|3½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|26
|38
|.406
|9½
|Auburn (Nationals)
|23
|41
|.359
|12½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|35
|30
|.538
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|31
|34
|.477
|4
|Vermont (Athletics)
|30
|35
|.462
|5
|Tri-City (Astros)
|25
|38
|.397
|9
___
Brooklyn 4, Connecticut 0, 7 innings
Brooklyn at Connecticut, Game 2, TBD
West Virginia 8, Auburn 1, 7 innings
West Virginia at Auburn, Game 2, TBD
Aberdeen 1, Staten Island 0
Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell 7, Vermont 3
Mahoning Valley 5, Williamsport 4
Brooklyn at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Lowell at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
West Virginia at Auburn, 7 p.m.
State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 1 p.m.
Vermont at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
Staten Island at Tri-City, Game 1, 4 p.m.
Staten Island at Tri-City, Game 2, TBD
Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.
Williamsport at Batavia, 5:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.
West Virginia at State College, 6:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.