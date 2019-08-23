Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York-Penn League

August 23, 2019 9:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 37 27 .578
Aberdeen (Orioles) 37 28 .569 ½
Brooklyn (Mets) 36 28 .563 1
Staten Island (Yankees) 35 30 .538
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 36 29 .554
West Virginia (Pirates) 35 29 .547 ½
State College (Cardinals) 33 32 .508 3
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 32 32 .500
Williamsport (Phillies) 26 38 .406
Auburn (Nationals) 23 41 .359 12½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 35 30 .538
Connecticut (Tigers) 31 34 .477 4
Vermont (Athletics) 30 35 .462 5
Tri-City (Astros) 25 38 .397 9

___

Friday’s Games

Brooklyn 4, Connecticut 0, 7 innings

Brooklyn at Connecticut, Game 2, TBD

West Virginia 8, Auburn 1, 7 innings

Advertisement

West Virginia at Auburn, Game 2, TBD

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Aberdeen 1, Staten Island 0

Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell 7, Vermont 3

Mahoning Valley 5, Williamsport 4

Saturday’s Games

Brooklyn at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Lowell at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Auburn, 7 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 1 p.m.

Vermont at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Staten Island at Tri-City, Game 1, 4 p.m.

Staten Island at Tri-City, Game 2, TBD

Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 5:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 6:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow