New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 37 27 .578 — Aberdeen (Orioles) 37 28 .569 ½ Brooklyn (Mets) 36 28 .563 1 Staten Island (Yankees) 35 30 .538 2½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Batavia (Marlins) 36 29 .554 — West Virginia (Pirates) 35 29 .547 ½ State College (Cardinals) 33 32 .508 3 Mahoning Valley (Indians) 32 32 .500 3½ Williamsport (Phillies) 26 38 .406 9½ Auburn (Nationals) 23 41 .359 12½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Lowell (Red Sox) 35 30 .538 — Connecticut (Tigers) 31 34 .477 4 Vermont (Athletics) 30 35 .462 5 Tri-City (Astros) 25 38 .397 9

___

Friday’s Games

Brooklyn 4, Connecticut 0, 7 innings

Brooklyn 5, Connecticut 0, 7 innings

West Virginia 8, Auburn 1, 7 innings

Advertisement

West Virginia 6, Auburn 5, 7 innings

Aberdeen 1, Staten Island 0

Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Batavia 7, State College 5

Lowell 7, Vermont 3

Mahoning Valley 5, Williamsport 4

Saturday’s Games

Brooklyn at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Lowell at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Auburn, 7 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 1 p.m.

Vermont at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Staten Island at Tri-City, Game 1, 4 p.m.

Staten Island at Tri-City, Game 2, TBD

Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 5:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 6:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.