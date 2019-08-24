Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
New York-Penn League

August 24, 2019 9:11 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 38 27 .585
Brooklyn (Mets) 37 28 .569 1
Aberdeen (Orioles) 37 29 .561
Staten Island (Yankees) 36 30 .545
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 37 29 .561
West Virginia (Pirates) 36 29 .554 ½
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 33 32 .508
State College (Cardinals) 33 33 .500 4
Williamsport (Phillies) 26 39 .400 10½
Auburn (Nationals) 23 42 .354 13½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 37 30 .552
Connecticut (Tigers) 31 35 .470
Vermont (Athletics) 30 37 .448 7
Tri-City (Astros) 25 39 .391 10½

___

Saturday’s Games

Brooklyn at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Lowell 3, Vermont 2

Staten Island 1, Aberdeen 0

West Virginia at Auburn, 7 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 1 p.m.

Vermont at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Staten Island at Tri-City, Game 1, 4 p.m.

Staten Island at Tri-City, Game 2, TBD

Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 5:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Vermont at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Staten Island at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

