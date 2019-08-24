New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 38 28 .576 — Brooklyn (Mets) 37 29 .561 1 Aberdeen (Orioles) 37 29 .561 1 Staten Island (Yankees) 36 30 .545 2 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Batavia (Marlins) 37 30 .552 — West Virginia (Pirates) 36 30 .545 ½ State College (Cardinals) 34 33 .507 3 Mahoning Valley (Indians) 33 33 .500 3½ Williamsport (Phillies) 27 39 .409 9½ Auburn (Nationals) 24 42 .364 12½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Lowell (Red Sox) 37 30 .552 — Connecticut (Tigers) 32 35 .478 5 Vermont (Athletics) 30 37 .448 7 Tri-City (Astros) 26 39 .400 10

___

Saturday’s Games

Connecticut 6, Brooklyn 5

Tri-City 4, Hudson Valley 3, 11 innings

Lowell 3, Vermont 2

Staten Island 1, Aberdeen 0

Auburn 6, West Virginia 2

State College 1, Batavia 0

Williamsport 3, Mahoning Valley 1

Sunday’s Games

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 1 p.m.

Vermont at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Staten Island at Tri-City, Game 1, 4 p.m.

Staten Island at Tri-City, Game 2, TBD

Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 5:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Vermont at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Staten Island at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

