New York-Penn League

|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|38
|28
|.576
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|37
|29
|.561
|1
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|37
|29
|.561
|1
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|36
|30
|.545
|2
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Batavia (Marlins)
|37
|30
|.552
|—
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|36
|30
|.545
|½
|State College (Cardinals)
|34
|33
|.507
|3
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|33
|33
|.500
|3½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|27
|39
|.409
|9½
|Auburn (Nationals)
|24
|42
|.364
|12½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|37
|30
|.552
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|32
|35
|.478
|5
|Vermont (Athletics)
|30
|37
|.448
|7
|Tri-City (Astros)
|26
|39
|.400
|10
Connecticut 6, Brooklyn 5
Tri-City 4, Hudson Valley 3, 11 innings
Lowell 3, Vermont 2
Staten Island 1, Aberdeen 0
Auburn 6, West Virginia 2
State College 1, Batavia 0
Williamsport 3, Mahoning Valley 1
Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 1 p.m.
Vermont at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
Staten Island at Tri-City, Game 1, 4 p.m.
Staten Island at Tri-City, Game 2, TBD
Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.
Williamsport at Batavia, 5:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.
West Virginia at State College, 6:05 p.m.
Vermont at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Staten Island at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.
