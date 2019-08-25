New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Brooklyn (Mets) 38 29 .567 — Hudson Valley (Rays) 38 29 .567 — Aberdeen (Orioles) 38 29 .567 — Staten Island (Yankees) 37 30 .552 1 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Batavia (Marlins) 37 31 .544 — West Virginia (Pirates) 36 31 .537 ½ State College (Cardinals) 35 33 .515 2 Mahoning Valley (Indians) 33 34 .493 3½ Williamsport (Phillies) 28 39 .418 8½ Auburn (Nationals) 25 42 .373 11½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Lowell (Red Sox) 37 31 .544 — Connecticut (Tigers) 33 35 .485 4 Vermont (Athletics) 30 38 .441 7 Tri-City (Astros) 26 40 .394 10

___

Sunday’s Games

Auburn 4, Mahoning Valley 2

Brooklyn 12, Vermont 3

Staten Island 2, Tri-City 0, 7 innings

Advertisement

Staten Island at Tri-City, Game 2, TBD

Connecticut 6, Hudson Valley 5, 11 innings

Williamsport 10, Batavia 3

Aberdeen 10, Lowell 2

State College 4, West Virginia 3

Monday’s Games

Vermont at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Staten Island at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Williamsport at Batavia, 11:05 a.m.

Vermont at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Staten Island at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.