New York-Penn League

August 25, 2019 9:11 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Brooklyn (Mets) 38 29 .567
Hudson Valley (Rays) 38 29 .567
Aberdeen (Orioles) 38 29 .567
Staten Island (Yankees) 37 30 .552 1
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 37 31 .544
West Virginia (Pirates) 36 31 .537 ½
State College (Cardinals) 35 33 .515 2
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 33 34 .493
Williamsport (Phillies) 28 39 .418
Auburn (Nationals) 25 42 .373 11½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 37 31 .544
Connecticut (Tigers) 33 35 .485 4
Vermont (Athletics) 30 38 .441 7
Tri-City (Astros) 26 40 .394 10

___

Sunday’s Games

Auburn 4, Mahoning Valley 2

Brooklyn 12, Vermont 3

Staten Island 2, Tri-City 0, 7 innings

Staten Island at Tri-City, Game 2, TBD

Connecticut 6, Hudson Valley 5, 11 innings

Williamsport 10, Batavia 3

Aberdeen 10, Lowell 2

State College 4, West Virginia 3

Monday’s Games

Vermont at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Staten Island at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Williamsport at Batavia, 11:05 a.m.

Vermont at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Staten Island at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

