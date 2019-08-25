New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|38
|29
|.567
|—
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|38
|29
|.567
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|38
|29
|.567
|—
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|37
|31
|.544
|1½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Batavia (Marlins)
|37
|31
|.544
|—
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|36
|31
|.537
|½
|State College (Cardinals)
|35
|33
|.515
|2
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|33
|34
|.493
|3½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|28
|39
|.418
|8½
|Auburn (Nationals)
|25
|42
|.373
|11½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|37
|31
|.544
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|33
|35
|.485
|4
|Vermont (Athletics)
|30
|38
|.441
|7
|Tri-City (Astros)
|27
|40
|.403
|9½
___
Auburn 4, Mahoning Valley 2
Brooklyn 12, Vermont 3
Staten Island 2, Tri-City 0, 7 innings
Tri-City 6, Staten Island 5, 7 innings
Connecticut 6, Hudson Valley 5, 11 innings
Williamsport 10, Batavia 3
Aberdeen 10, Lowell 2
State College 4, West Virginia 3
Vermont at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Staten Island at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Batavia, 11:05 a.m.
Vermont at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Staten Island at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.
