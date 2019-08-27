New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|39
|29
|.574
|—
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|39
|29
|.574
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|39
|29
|.574
|—
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|38
|31
|.551
|1½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Batavia (Marlins)
|38
|31
|.551
|—
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|36
|32
|.529
|1½
|State College (Cardinals)
|36
|33
|.522
|2
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|34
|34
|.500
|3½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|28
|40
|.412
|9½
|Auburn (Nationals)
|25
|43
|.368
|12½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|37
|32
|.536
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|33
|36
|.478
|4
|Vermont (Athletics)
|30
|39
|.435
|7
|Tri-City (Astros)
|27
|41
|.397
|9½
___
Brooklyn 2, Vermont 0
Staten Island 8, Tri-City 0
Mahoning Valley 9, Auburn 3
Batavia 10, Williamsport 0
Hudson Valley 5, Connecticut 4
Aberdeen 5, Lowell 1
State College 3, West Virginia 2
Williamsport at Batavia, 11:05 a.m.
Vermont at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Staten Island at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Tri-City at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at Williamsport, Game 1, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at Williamsport, cancelled
Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.