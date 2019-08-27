New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Brooklyn (Mets) 39 29 .574 — Hudson Valley (Rays) 39 29 .574 — Aberdeen (Orioles) 39 29 .574 — Staten Island (Yankees) 38 31 .551 1½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Batavia (Marlins) 38 31 .551 — West Virginia (Pirates) 36 32 .529 1½ State College (Cardinals) 36 33 .522 2 Mahoning Valley (Indians) 34 34 .500 3½ Williamsport (Phillies) 28 40 .412 9½ Auburn (Nationals) 25 43 .368 12½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Lowell (Red Sox) 37 32 .536 — Connecticut (Tigers) 33 36 .478 4 Vermont (Athletics) 30 39 .435 7 Tri-City (Astros) 27 41 .397 9½

___

Monday’s Games

Brooklyn 2, Vermont 0

Staten Island 8, Tri-City 0

Mahoning Valley 9, Auburn 3

Advertisement

Batavia 10, Williamsport 0

Hudson Valley 5, Connecticut 4

Aberdeen 5, Lowell 1

State College 3, West Virginia 2

Tuesday’s Games

Williamsport at Batavia, 11:05 a.m.

Vermont at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Staten Island at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Batavia at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.