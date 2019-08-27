Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York-Penn League

August 27, 2019 7:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Brooklyn (Mets) 39 29 .574
Hudson Valley (Rays) 39 29 .574
Aberdeen (Orioles) 39 29 .574
Staten Island (Yankees) 38 31 .551
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 38 32 .543
West Virginia (Pirates) 36 32 .529 1
State College (Cardinals) 36 33 .522
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 34 34 .500 3
Williamsport (Phillies) 29 40 .420
Auburn (Nationals) 25 43 .368 12
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 37 32 .536
Connecticut (Tigers) 33 36 .478 4
Vermont (Athletics) 30 39 .435 7
Tri-City (Astros) 27 41 .397

___

Tuesday’s Games

Williamsport 11, Batavia 4

Vermont at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Staten Island at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 7 p.m.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Williamsport at Auburn, 5:05 p.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, cancelled

Batavia at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Batavia at West Virginia, 10:05 a.m.

Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VIDEO: Blue Angels perform over Lake Washington

Today in History

1962: Mariner 2 space probe heads to Venus