New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 40 29 .580 — Brooklyn (Mets) 39 29 .574 ½ Aberdeen (Orioles) 39 30 .565 1 Staten Island (Yankees) 38 32 .543 2½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Batavia (Marlins) 38 32 .543 — West Virginia (Pirates) 36 32 .529 1 State College (Cardinals) 36 33 .522 1½ Mahoning Valley (Indians) 34 35 .493 3½ Williamsport (Phillies) 29 40 .420 8½ Auburn (Nationals) 26 43 .377 11½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Lowell (Red Sox) 38 32 .543 — Connecticut (Tigers) 33 37 .471 5 Vermont (Athletics) 30 39 .435 7½ Tri-City (Astros) 28 41 .406 9½

Tuesday’s Games

Williamsport 11, Batavia 4

Vermont at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Tri-City 4, Staten Island 0

Auburn 3, Mahoning Valley 2, 10 innings

Hudson Valley 3, Connecticut 0

Lowell 2, Aberdeen 0

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Williamsport at Auburn, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Auburn, cancelled

Batavia at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Batavia at West Virginia, 10:05 a.m.

Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

