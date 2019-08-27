Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

August 27, 2019 11:40 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 40 29 .580
Brooklyn (Mets) 39 30 .565 1
Aberdeen (Orioles) 39 30 .565 1
Staten Island (Yankees) 38 32 .543
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 38 32 .543
West Virginia (Pirates) 37 32 .536 ½
State College (Cardinals) 36 34 .514 2
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 34 35 .493
Williamsport (Phillies) 29 40 .420
Auburn (Nationals) 26 43 .377 11½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 38 32 .543
Connecticut (Tigers) 33 37 .471 5
Vermont (Athletics) 31 39 .443 7
Tri-City (Astros) 28 41 .406

Tuesday’s Games

Williamsport 11, Batavia 4

Vermont 3, Brooklyn 2, 10 innings

Tri-City 4, Staten Island 0

Auburn 3, Mahoning Valley 2, 10 innings

Hudson Valley 3, Connecticut 0

Lowell 2, Aberdeen 0

West Virginia 6, State College 3, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Auburn at Williamsport, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, Game 2, TBD

Batavia at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Batavia at West Virginia, 10:05 a.m.

Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

