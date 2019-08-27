New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|40
|29
|.580
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|39
|30
|.565
|1
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|39
|30
|.565
|1
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|38
|32
|.543
|2½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Batavia (Marlins)
|38
|32
|.543
|—
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|37
|32
|.536
|½
|State College (Cardinals)
|36
|34
|.514
|2
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|34
|35
|.493
|3½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|29
|40
|.420
|8½
|Auburn (Nationals)
|26
|43
|.377
|11½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|38
|32
|.543
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|33
|37
|.471
|5
|Vermont (Athletics)
|31
|39
|.443
|7
|Tri-City (Astros)
|28
|41
|.406
|9½
___
Williamsport 11, Batavia 4
Vermont 3, Brooklyn 2, 10 innings
Tri-City 4, Staten Island 0
Auburn 3, Mahoning Valley 2, 10 innings
Hudson Valley 3, Connecticut 0
Lowell 2, Aberdeen 0
West Virginia 6, State College 3, 10 innings
Auburn at Williamsport, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.
Auburn at Williamsport, Game 2, TBD
Batavia at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Tri-City at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at West Virginia, 10:05 a.m.
Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Tri-City at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
