New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 40 29 .580 — Brooklyn (Mets) 39 30 .565 1 Aberdeen (Orioles) 39 30 .565 1 Staten Island (Yankees) 38 32 .543 2½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Batavia (Marlins) 38 32 .543 — West Virginia (Pirates) 37 32 .536 ½ State College (Cardinals) 36 34 .514 2 Mahoning Valley (Indians) 34 35 .493 3½ Williamsport (Phillies) 30 40 .429 8 Auburn (Nationals) 26 44 .371 12 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Lowell (Red Sox) 38 32 .543 — Connecticut (Tigers) 33 37 .471 5 Vermont (Athletics) 31 39 .443 7 Tri-City (Astros) 28 41 .406 9½

Wednesday’s Games

Williamsport 2, Auburn 0, 7 innings

Auburn at Williamsport, Game 2, TBD

Batavia at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, ppd.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, ppd.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Batavia at West Virginia, 10:05 a.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, Game 2, TBD

Connecticut at Vermont, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, Game 2, TBD

Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

