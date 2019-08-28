New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|40
|30
|.571
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|39
|30
|.565
|½
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|39
|30
|.565
|½
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|39
|32
|.549
|1½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Batavia (Marlins)
|39
|32
|.549
|—
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|37
|33
|.529
|1½
|State College (Cardinals)
|36
|35
|.507
|3
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|35
|35
|.500
|3½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|30
|40
|.429
|8½
|Auburn (Nationals)
|26
|44
|.371
|12½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|38
|32
|.543
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|33
|37
|.471
|5
|Vermont (Athletics)
|31
|39
|.443
|7
|Tri-City (Astros)
|28
|41
|.406
|9½
___
Williamsport 2, Auburn 0, 7 innings
Auburn at Williamsport, Game 2, TBD
Batavia 8, West Virginia 7, 10 innings
Staten Island 3, Hudson Valley 2
Tri-City at Lowell, ppd.
Mahoning Valley 5, State College 4
Connecticut at Vermont, ppd.
Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at West Virginia, 10:05 a.m.
Tri-City at Lowell, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Lowell, Game 2, TBD
Connecticut at Vermont, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Vermont, Game 2, TBD
Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Tri-City at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
