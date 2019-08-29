New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Brooklyn (Mets) 40 30 .571 — Hudson Valley (Rays) 40 30 .571 — Aberdeen (Orioles) 39 31 .557 1 Staten Island (Yankees) 39 32 .549 1½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Batavia (Marlins) 39 33 .542 — West Virginia (Pirates) 38 33 .535 ½ State College (Cardinals) 36 35 .507 2½ Mahoning Valley (Indians) 35 35 .500 3 Williamsport (Phillies) 30 41 .423 8½ Auburn (Nationals) 27 44 .380 11½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Lowell (Red Sox) 38 32 .543 — Connecticut (Tigers) 33 37 .471 5 Vermont (Athletics) 31 39 .443 7 Tri-City (Astros) 28 41 .406 9½

Thursday’s Games

West Virginia 5, Batavia 4, 10 innings

Tri-City at Lowell, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, Game 2, TBD

Connecticut at Vermont, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, Game 2, TBD

Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, Game 2, TBD

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Vermont at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

