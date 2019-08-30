New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|41
|30
|.577
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|40
|31
|.563
|1
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|40
|31
|.563
|1
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|39
|33
|.542
|2½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Batavia (Marlins)
|39
|33
|.542
|—
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|38
|33
|.535
|½
|State College (Cardinals)
|37
|35
|.514
|2
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|35
|36
|.493
|3½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|31
|41
|.431
|8
|Auburn (Nationals)
|27
|45
|.375
|12
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|39
|33
|.542
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|34
|38
|.472
|5
|Vermont (Athletics)
|32
|40
|.444
|7
|Tri-City (Astros)
|29
|42
|.408
|9½
___
West Virginia 5, Batavia 4, 10 innings
Tri-City 6, Lowell 3, 7 innings
Lowell 7, Tri-City 2, 7 innings
Connecticut 6, Vermont 2, 8 innings
Vermont 3, Connecticut 2, 8 innings
Hudson Valley 6, Staten Island 5
State College 8, Mahoning Valley 1
Williamsport 7, Auburn 1
Aberdeen 12, Brooklyn 3
Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Tri-City at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, Game 2, TBD
Staten Island at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Lowell at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Vermont at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
