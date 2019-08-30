Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York-Penn League

August 30, 2019 2:41 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 41 30 .577
Brooklyn (Mets) 40 31 .563 1
Aberdeen (Orioles) 40 31 .563 1
Staten Island (Yankees) 39 33 .542
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 39 33 .542
West Virginia (Pirates) 38 33 .535 ½
State College (Cardinals) 37 35 .514 2
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 35 36 .493
Williamsport (Phillies) 31 41 .431 8
Auburn (Nationals) 27 45 .375 12
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 39 33 .542
Connecticut (Tigers) 34 38 .472 5
Vermont (Athletics) 32 40 .444 7
Tri-City (Astros) 29 42 .408

___

Thursday’s Games

West Virginia 5, Batavia 4, 10 innings

Tri-City 6, Lowell 3, 7 innings

Lowell 7, Tri-City 2, 7 innings

Advertisement

Connecticut 6, Vermont 2, 8 innings

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Labor Department, U.S. Marshals Service, SBA and VA address IT modernization in this free webinar.

Vermont 3, Connecticut 2, 8 innings

Hudson Valley 6, Staten Island 5

State College 8, Mahoning Valley 1

Williamsport 7, Auburn 1

Aberdeen 12, Brooklyn 3

Friday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Tri-City at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, Game 2, TBD

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Vermont at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Puerto Rico National Guard prepares for Dorian

Today in History

1983: Former airman becomes first African American in space