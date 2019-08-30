New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|41
|31
|.569
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|41
|31
|.569
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|40
|32
|.556
|1
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|40
|33
|.548
|1½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Batavia (Marlins)
|40
|33
|.548
|—
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|38
|34
|.528
|1½
|State College (Cardinals)
|38
|35
|.521
|2
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|35
|37
|.486
|4½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|31
|42
|.425
|9
|Auburn (Nationals)
|28
|45
|.384
|12
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|39
|34
|.534
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|34
|38
|.472
|4½
|Vermont (Athletics)
|32
|40
|.444
|6½
|Tri-City (Astros)
|30
|42
|.417
|8½
___
Staten Island 2, Hudson Valley 0
Tri-City 5, Lowell 3
State College 10, Mahoning Valley 3
Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn 8, Williamsport 6
Batavia 4, West Virginia 1
Aberdeen 5, Brooklyn 4
West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, Game 2, TBD
Staten Island at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Lowell at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Vermont at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Staten Island, 1 p.m.
Lowell at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.
Vermont at Tri-City, 5 p.m.
Auburn at Batavia, 5:05 p.m.
Williamsport at State College, 6:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.