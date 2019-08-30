Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
New York-Penn League

August 30, 2019 11:41 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Aberdeen (Orioles) 41 31 .569
Hudson Valley (Rays) 41 31 .569
Brooklyn (Mets) 40 32 .556 1
Staten Island (Yankees) 40 33 .548
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 40 33 .548
West Virginia (Pirates) 38 34 .528
State College (Cardinals) 38 35 .521 2
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 35 37 .486
Williamsport (Phillies) 31 42 .425 9
Auburn (Nationals) 28 45 .384 12
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 39 34 .534
Connecticut (Tigers) 34 39 .466 5
Vermont (Athletics) 33 40 .452 6
Tri-City (Astros) 30 42 .417

Friday’s Games

Staten Island 2, Hudson Valley 0

Tri-City 5, Lowell 3

State College 10, Mahoning Valley 3

Vermont 2, Connecticut 1, 12 innings

Auburn 8, Williamsport 6

Batavia 4, West Virginia 1

Aberdeen 5, Brooklyn 4

Saturday’s Games

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, Game 2, TBD

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Vermont at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Brooklyn at Staten Island, 1 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.

Vermont at Tri-City, 5 p.m.

Auburn at Batavia, 5:05 p.m.

Williamsport at State College, 6:05 p.m.

