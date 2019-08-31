New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Aberdeen (Orioles) 41 31 .569 — Hudson Valley (Rays) 41 31 .569 — Brooklyn (Mets) 40 32 .556 1 Staten Island (Yankees) 40 33 .548 1½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Batavia (Marlins) 40 33 .548 — West Virginia (Pirates) 38 34 .528 1½ State College (Cardinals) 38 35 .521 2 Mahoning Valley (Indians) 35 37 .486 4½ Williamsport (Phillies) 31 42 .425 9 Auburn (Nationals) 28 45 .384 12 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Lowell (Red Sox) 39 34 .534 — Connecticut (Tigers) 34 39 .466 5 Vermont (Athletics) 33 40 .452 6 Tri-City (Astros) 30 42 .417 8½

Saturday’s Games

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, Game 2, TBD

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Vermont at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Brooklyn at Staten Island, 1 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.

Vermont at Tri-City, 5 p.m.

Auburn at Batavia, 5:05 p.m.

Williamsport at State College, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Lowell at Connecticut, 12:05 p.m.

Batavia at Auburn, 1 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 1:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 1:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.

Vermont at Tri-City, 3 p.m.

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

