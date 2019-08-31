Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York-Penn League

August 31, 2019 9:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 42 31 .575
Aberdeen (Orioles) 41 32 .562 1
Brooklyn (Mets) 40 32 .556
Staten Island (Yankees) 40 33 .548 2
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 40 33 .548
West Virginia (Pirates) 39 34 .534 1
State College (Cardinals) 38 35 .521 2
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 35 38 .479 5
Williamsport (Phillies) 31 42 .425 9
Auburn (Nationals) 28 45 .384 12
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 39 34 .534
Connecticut (Tigers) 34 39 .466 5
Vermont (Athletics) 33 40 .452 6
Tri-City (Astros) 30 42 .417

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Saturday’s Games

West Virginia 3, Mahoning Valley 2, 8 innings

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, Game 2, TBD

Advertisement

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Labor Department, U.S. Marshals Service, SBA and VA address IT modernization in this free webinar.

Lowell at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley 9, Aberdeen 1

Vermont at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Brooklyn at Staten Island, 1 p.m.

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Lowell at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.

Vermont at Tri-City, 5 p.m.

Auburn at Batavia, 5:05 p.m.

Williamsport at State College, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Lowell at Connecticut, 12:05 p.m.

Batavia at Auburn, 1 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 1:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 1:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.

Vermont at Tri-City, 3 p.m.

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Former NHL player Daryl Evans teaches sailors during LA Fleet Week

Today in History

1789: Congress founds US Treasury