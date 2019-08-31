Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

August 31, 2019 10:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 42 31 .575
Aberdeen (Orioles) 41 32 .562 1
Brooklyn (Mets) 41 32 .562 1
Staten Island (Yankees) 40 34 .541
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 40 34 .541
West Virginia (Pirates) 40 34 .541
State College (Cardinals) 38 36 .514 2
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 35 39 .473 5
Williamsport (Phillies) 32 42 .432 8
Auburn (Nationals) 29 45 .392 11
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 40 34 .541
Connecticut (Tigers) 34 40 .459 6
Vermont (Athletics) 33 41 .446 7
Tri-City (Astros) 31 42 .425

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Saturday’s Games

West Virginia 3, Mahoning Valley 2, 8 innings

West Virginia 3, Mahoning Valley 1, 7 innings

Brooklyn 11, Staten Island 2

Lowell 4, Connecticut 2

Hudson Valley 9, Aberdeen 1

Tri-City 3, Vermont 1

Auburn 12, Batavia 5

Williamsport 3, State College 2, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Brooklyn at Staten Island, 1 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.

Vermont at Tri-City, 5 p.m.

Auburn at Batavia, 5:05 p.m.

Williamsport at State College, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Lowell at Connecticut, 12:05 p.m.

Batavia at Auburn, 1 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 1:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 1:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.

Vermont at Tri-City, 3 p.m.

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

