The Associated Press
 
New Zealand beats Japan 104-87 in FIBA World Cup warm-up

August 14, 2019 8:30 am
 
TOKYO (AP) — Guard Ethan Rusbatch scored 16 points Wednesday as New Zealand beat Japan 104-87 in a warm-up game ahead of the FIBA World Cup in China.

Rusbatch was one of five New Zealand players to post double figures after the Kiwis lost 99-89 to Japan on Monday. New Zealand led 61-42 at halftime.

Rui Hachimura, a first-round NBA draft pick by the Washington Wizards, led Japan with 19 points and nine rebounds on Wednesday. He led Japan with 35 points in its win Monday.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

