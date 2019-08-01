Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Newton cautions rehab on shoulder is ‘a work in progress’

August 1, 2019 2:17 pm
 
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Panthers quarterback Cam Newton says he has not fully recovered from offseason shoulder surgery.

Newton says uncorking a few 45 yard throws earlier in training camp felt good and provided him with a sigh of relief, but cautioned Thursday that his rehab remains “a work in progress.” The quarterback doesn’t want people to assume, “Oh, Cam is back.” Newton says he is “doing a lot of work behind the scenes.”

Newton was held out of team drills Thursday for the third time in eight days as trainers look to ease him back into action.

The 2015 league MVP struggled last season with shoulder problems, preventing him from throwing more than 20 yards downfield and he missed the final two games.

Newton is working to develop a more compact throwing motion to ease stress on his shoulder.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

