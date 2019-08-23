Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NFL TOP PERFORMERS

August 23, 2019 9:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
RUSHING

184, Christian McCaffrey, CAR vs. CIN 9/23 (28 att., 0 TD)

152, Ezekiel Elliott, DAL vs. DET 9/30 (25 att., 0 TD)

138, Matt Breida, SNF vs. DET 9/16 (11 att., 1 TD)

135, James Conner, PIT at CLE 9/9 (OT) (31 att., 2 TD)

Advertisement

134, Alvin Kamara, NOR at NYG 9/30 (19 att., 3 TD)

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: DHS, USDA, Air Force and USPS address cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

130, Marshawn Lynch, OAK vs. CLE 9/30 (OT) (20 att., 0 TD)

127, Ezekiel Elliott, DAL at SEA 9/23 (16 att., 0 TD)

120, Adrian Peterson, WAS vs. GBY 9/23 (19 att., 2 TD)

112, Sony Michel, NWE vs. MIA 9/30 (25 att., 1 TD)

108, Todd Gurley II, LA at OAK 9/10 (20 att., 0 TD)

107, Phillip Lindsay, DEN vs. OAK 9/16 (14 att., 0 TD)

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

107, Tevin Coleman, ATL vs. CAR 9/16 (16 att., 0 TD)

106, Saquon Barkley, NYG vs. JAX 9/9 (18 att., 1 TD)

105, Todd Gurley II, LA vs. LAC 9/23 (23 att., 1 TD)

105, Nick Chubb, CLE at OAK 9/30 (OT) (3 att., 2 TD)

104, Melvin Gordon III, LAC vs. SNF 9/30 (15 att., 0 TD)

102, Isaiah Crowell, NYJ at DET 9/10 (10 att., 2 TD)

102, Chris Carson, SEA vs. DAL 9/23 (32 att., 1 TD)

101, Kerryon Johnson, DET vs. NWE 9/23 (16 att., 0 TD)

101, Mike Davis, SEA at ARI 9/30 (21 att., 2 TD)

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow