NFL TOP PERFORMERS

RUSHING

184, Christian McCaffrey, CAR vs. CIN 9/23 (28 att., 0 TD)

152, Ezekiel Elliott, DAL vs. DET 9/30 (25 att., 0 TD)

138, Matt Breida, SNF vs. DET 9/16 (11 att., 1 TD)

135, James Conner, PIT at CLE 9/9 (OT) (31 att., 2 TD)

134, Alvin Kamara, NOR at NYG 9/30 (19 att., 3 TD)

130, Marshawn Lynch, OAK vs. CLE 9/30 (OT) (20 att., 0 TD)

127, Ezekiel Elliott, DAL at SEA 9/23 (16 att., 0 TD)

120, Adrian Peterson, WAS vs. GBY 9/23 (19 att., 2 TD)

112, Sony Michel, NWE vs. MIA 9/30 (25 att., 1 TD)

108, Todd Gurley II, LA at OAK 9/10 (20 att., 0 TD)

107, Phillip Lindsay, DEN vs. OAK 9/16 (14 att., 0 TD)

107, Tevin Coleman, ATL vs. CAR 9/16 (16 att., 0 TD)

106, Saquon Barkley, NYG vs. JAX 9/9 (18 att., 1 TD)

105, Todd Gurley II, LA vs. LAC 9/23 (23 att., 1 TD)

105, Nick Chubb, CLE at OAK 9/30 (OT) (3 att., 2 TD)

104, Melvin Gordon III, LAC vs. SNF 9/30 (15 att., 0 TD)

102, Isaiah Crowell, NYJ at DET 9/10 (10 att., 2 TD)

102, Chris Carson, SEA vs. DAL 9/23 (32 att., 1 TD)

101, Kerryon Johnson, DET vs. NWE 9/23 (16 att., 0 TD)

101, Mike Davis, SEA at ARI 9/30 (21 att., 2 TD)

