NHRA Qualifying

Saturday Brainerd International Raceway

Brainerd, Minn. BRAINERD, Minn. — Sunday’s first-round pairings for eliminations for the 38th annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway, the 17th of 24 events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series. Pairings based on results in qualifying, which ended Saturday. DNQs listed below pairings.

Top Fuel — 1. Brittany Force, 3.722 seconds, 328.14 mph vs. 16. Chris Karamesines, 4.270, 204.79; 2. Steve Torrence, 3.738, 328.70 vs. 15. Cameron Ferre, 4.115, 261.22; 3. Mike Salinas, 3.743, 329.58 vs. 14. Luigi Novelli, 3.989, 292.65; 4. Leah Pritchett, 3.756, 325.53 vs. 13. Kyle Wurtzel, 3.962, 267.75; 5. Billy Torrence, 3.763, 325.53 vs. 12. Antron Brown, 3.849, 322.58; 6. Clay Millican, 3.765, 318.77 vs. 11. Richie Crampton, 3.809, 316.75; 7. Doug Kalitta, 3.768, 325.92 vs. 10. Terry McMillen, 3.794, 323.66; 8. Austin Prock, 3.769, 323.35 vs. 9. Scott Palmer, 3.771, 316.60. Did Not Qualify: 17. Terry Totten, 4.366, 189.12; 18. Todd Paton, 5.284, 132.70.

Funny Car — 1. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.890, 328.46 vs. 16. Dale Creasy Jr., Charger, 4.256, 237.55; 2. Jack Beckman, Charger, 3.908, 325.53 vs. 15. Terry Haddock, Ford Mustang, 4.076, 277.32; 3. John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.923, 321.12 vs. 14. Bob Bode, Mustang, 4.038, 311.05; 4. Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.924, 326.48 vs. 13. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.031, 315.49; 5. Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 3.926, 318.54 vs. 12. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.993, 312.78; 6. Shawn Langdon, Toyota Camry, 3.935, 318.02 vs. 11. Paul Lee, Charger, 3.969, 318.69; 7. Ron Capps, Charger, 3.936, 325.53 vs. 10. J.R. Todd, Camry, 3.963, 321.27; 8. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.950, 322.96 vs. 9. Jonnie Lindberg, Mustang, 3.963, 322.65. Did Not Qualify: 17. Jim Campbell, 4.304, 231.20.

Pro Stock — 1. Jason Line, Chevy Camaro, 6.606, 207.27 vs. 16. Wally Stroupe, Camaro, 6.725, 204.70; 2. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.616, 206.99 vs. 15. Shane Tucker, Camaro, 6.683, 204.88; 3. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.624, 207.08 vs. 14. Val Smeland, Camaro, 6.673, 206.51; 4. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.627, 207.50 vs. 13. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Camaro, 6.668, 205.79; 5. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.627, 206.54 vs. 12. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.663, 206.20; 6. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.628, 205.63 vs. 11. Richard Freeman, Ford Mustang, 6.657, 206.39; 7. Fernando Cuadra, Camaro, 6.640, 206.89 vs. 10. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.647, 207.21; 8. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.641, 205.98 vs. 9. Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.642, 205.98. Did Not Qualify: 17. Alan Prusiensky, 6.736, 204.42; 18. Cristian Cuadra, 6.755, 203.12; 19. Mark Hogan, 6.843, 200.92; 20. Robert River, 6.858, 198.47.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.