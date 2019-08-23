Listen Live Sports

No. 13 Washington names Jacob Eason starting quarterback

August 23, 2019 4:15 pm
 
SEATTLE (AP) — No. 13 Washington has named Georgia transfer Jacob Eason its starting quarterback for the season opener against Eastern Washington.

Eason was expected to land the starting job after transferring to the Huskies but was in an extended competition with sophomore Jake Haener throughout spring practice and into fall camp. Coach Chris Petersen said Haener will also play in the opener.

Eason started as a freshman at Georgia, playing in 13 games and throwing for 2,430 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2016.

He was injured in the first quarter of the season opener the following year and never regained the starting job after Jake Fromm took over and led the Bulldogs to the national championship game. Eason transferred and sat out last season under NCAA transfer rules.

Eason’s first start at Washington will be his first game action since Oct. 7, 2017, against Vanderbilt.

___

