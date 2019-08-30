Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 14 Utah-BYU game resumes after 54-minute lightning delay

August 30, 2019 2:07 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PROVO, Utah (AP) — The game between No. 14 Utah and BYU at LaVell Edwards Stadium has resumed after a lightning delay of 54 minutes.

The game was stopped Thursday night with 9:01 remaining in the fourth quarter, shortly after a rainstorm hit the area. Utah was leading BYU 30-12 when the game was halted.

The delay occured shortly after the Cougars scored their first touchdown of the game on a 10-yard run from Ty’Son Williams. That TD stopped a run of 21 unanswered second-half points by Utah.

The Utes extended their lead to 30-6 after scoring back-to-back touchdowns off BYU turnovers earlier in the fourth quarter. Mika Tafua recovered a fumble by Williams to set up a 4-yard scoring run from Zack Moss. Then, Julian Blackmon returned an interception 39 yards two plays later.

Advertisement

There was no immediate word on how long the delay was expected to last.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Labor Department, U.S. Marshals Service, SBA and VA address IT modernization in this free webinar.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Puerto Rico National Guard prepares for Dorian

Today in History

1983: Former airman becomes first African American in space