No. 14 Utah-BYU game resumes after 54-minute lightning delay

PROVO, Utah (AP) — The game between No. 14 Utah and BYU at LaVell Edwards Stadium has resumed after a lightning delay of 54 minutes.

The game was stopped Thursday night with 9:01 remaining in the fourth quarter, shortly after a rainstorm hit the area. Utah was leading BYU 30-12 when the game was halted.

The delay occured shortly after the Cougars scored their first touchdown of the game on a 10-yard run from Ty’Son Williams. That TD stopped a run of 21 unanswered second-half points by Utah.

The Utes extended their lead to 30-6 after scoring back-to-back touchdowns off BYU turnovers earlier in the fourth quarter. Mika Tafua recovered a fumble by Williams to set up a 4-yard scoring run from Zack Moss. Then, Julian Blackmon returned an interception 39 yards two plays later.

There was no immediate word on how long the delay was expected to last.

