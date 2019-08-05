At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Padres) 7 6 .538 — x-Spokane (Rangers) 6 7 .462 1 Everett (Mariners) 5 8 .385 2 Vancouver (Blue Jays) 4 9 .308 3 South Division W L Pct. GB Hillsboro (Diamondbacks) 10 3 .769 — Eugene (Cubs) 8 5 .615 2 x-Salem-Keizer (Giants) 6 7 .462 4 Boise (Rockies) 6 7 .462 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Pioneer League at Northwest League , 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

