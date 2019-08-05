Listen Live Sports

Northwest League

August 5, 2019 7:13 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Padres) 7 6 .538
x-Spokane (Rangers) 6 7 .462 1
Everett (Mariners) 5 8 .385 2
Vancouver (Blue Jays) 4 9 .308 3
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Hillsboro (Diamondbacks) 10 3 .769
Eugene (Cubs) 8 5 .615 2
x-Salem-Keizer (Giants) 6 7 .462 4
Boise (Rockies) 6 7 .462 4

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Pioneer League at Northwest League , 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

