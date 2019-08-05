|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tri-City (Padres)
|7
|6
|.538
|—
|x-Spokane (Rangers)
|6
|7
|.462
|1
|Everett (Mariners)
|5
|8
|.385
|2
|Vancouver (Blue Jays)
|4
|9
|.308
|3
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hillsboro (Diamondbacks)
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|Eugene (Cubs)
|8
|5
|.615
|2
|x-Salem-Keizer (Giants)
|6
|7
|.462
|4
|Boise (Rockies)
|6
|7
|.462
|4
___
No games scheduled
Pioneer League at Northwest League , 9:30 p.m.
No games scheduled
