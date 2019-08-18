Listen Live Sports

Northwest League

August 18, 2019 5:46 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Spokane (Rangers) 14 9 .609
Tri-City (Padres) 13 10 .565 1
Everett (Mariners) 11 12 .478 3
Vancouver (Blue Jays) 9 14 .391 5
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Eugene (Cubs) 13 10 .565
Hillsboro (Diamondbacks) 13 10 .565
x-Salem-Keizer (Giants) 10 13 .435 3
Boise (Rockies) 9 14 .391 4

___

Sunday’s Games

Boise at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Hillsboro, 7:05 p.m.

Everett at Salem-Keizer, 8:05 p.m.

Eugene at Spokane, 8:09 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Eugene at Spokane, 9:30 p.m.

Everett at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.

Tri-City at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Boise at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boise at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.

Hillsboro at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

