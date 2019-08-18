Northwest League

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB x-Spokane (Rangers) 14 9 .609 — Tri-City (Padres) 13 10 .565 1 Everett (Mariners) 11 12 .478 3 Vancouver (Blue Jays) 9 14 .391 5 South Division W L Pct. GB Eugene (Cubs) 13 10 .565 — Hillsboro (Diamondbacks) 13 10 .565 — x-Salem-Keizer (Giants) 10 13 .435 3 Boise (Rockies) 9 14 .391 4

___

Sunday’s Games

Boise at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Hillsboro, 7:05 p.m.

Everett at Salem-Keizer, 8:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Eugene at Spokane, 8:09 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Eugene at Spokane, 9:30 p.m.

Everett at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.

Tri-City at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Boise at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boise at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.

Hillsboro at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.