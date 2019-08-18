Northwest League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Spokane (Rangers)
|14
|9
|.609
|—
|Tri-City (Padres)
|13
|10
|.565
|1
|Everett (Mariners)
|11
|12
|.478
|3
|Vancouver (Blue Jays)
|10
|14
|.417
|4½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Eugene (Cubs)
|13
|10
|.565
|—
|Hillsboro (Diamondbacks)
|13
|10
|.565
|—
|x-Salem-Keizer (Giants)
|10
|13
|.435
|3
|Boise (Rockies)
|9
|15
|.375
|4½
___
Vancouver 3, Boise 2
Tri-City at Hillsboro, 7:05 p.m.
Everett at Salem-Keizer, 8:05 p.m.
Eugene at Spokane, 8:09 p.m.
Eugene at Spokane, 9:30 p.m.
Everett at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.
Tri-City at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
Boise at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Boise at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.
Hillsboro at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
Vancouver at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.
