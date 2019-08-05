NTRA Thoroughbred Poll

Listen Live Sports

August 5, 2019 3:24 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) covering racing performances through Aug. 4. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):

A-S St-1-2-3 Pts Prv
1. Bricks and Mortar (25) 5-H 4-4-0-0 418 1
2. McKinzie (16) 4-C 5-2-3-0 399 3
3. Midnight Bisou (3) 4-F 5-5-0-0 333 2
4. Mitole 4-C 5-4-0-1 212 5
5. Sistercharlie 5-M 1-1-0-0 193 6
6. World of Trouble 4-C 4-4-0-0 185 4
7. Imperial Hint 6-H 3-1-0-2 134 7
8. Maximum Security 3-C 6-4-1-0 107 8
9. Seeking the Soul 6-H 4-2-1-1 67 9
9. Elate 5-M 4-2-1-1 67

Other Horses Receiving Votes: Catalina Cruiser 46, Thunder Snow 46, Concrete Rose 39, Vino Rosso 26, Shancelot 24, Yoshida 19, Guarana 17, Vasilika 13, Mr. Money 11, Catholic Boy 10, Rushing Fall 10, Covfefe 7, X Y Jet 7, Roy H 6, Tacitus 6, Omaha Beach 5, Amalfi Sunrise 3, Beau Recall 3, Channel Maker 3, Dunbar Road 3, Tax 1.

