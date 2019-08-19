NTRA Thoroughbred Poll

Listen Live Sports

August 19, 2019 1:39 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) covering racing performances through Aug. 18. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):

A-S St 1-2-3 Pts Prv
1. Bricks and Mortar (36) 5-H 5-5-0-0 387 1
2. McKinzie (3) 4-C 5-2-3-0 337 2
3. Sistercharlie 5-M 2-2-0-0 276 4
4. Midnight Bisou 4-F 5-5-0-0 272 3
5. Mitole 4-C 5-4-0-1 166 5
6. World of Trouble 4-C 4-4-0-0 156 6
7. Imperial Hint 6-H 3-1-0-2 116 7
8. Maximum Security 3-C 6-4-1-0 75 8
9. Elate 5-M 4-2-1-1 73 10
10. Higher Power 4-C 7-3-1-1 42

Other Horses Receiving Votes: Catalina Cruiser 33, Thunder Snow 31, Concrete Rose 27, Dunbar Road 27, Vino Rosso 19, Rushing Fall 15, Guarana 14, Got Stormy 12, Mr. Money 10, Vasilika 9, Yoshida 9, Covfefe 7, Shancelot 7, Catholic Boy 6, X Y Jet 6, Seeking the Soul 5, Roy H 4, Channel Maker 2, Omaha Beach 2.

