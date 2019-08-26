NTRA Thoroughbred Poll

Listen Live Sports

August 26, 2019 2:30 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) covering racing performances through Aug. 25. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):

A-S St 1-2-3 Pts Prv
1. Bricks and Mortar (37) 5-H 5 5-0-0 431 1
2. Midnight Bisou (5) 4-F 6 6-0-0 360 4
3. McKinzie (2) 4-C 5 2-3-0 336 2
4. Mitole 4-C 6 5-0-1 298 5
5. Sistercharlie 5-M 2 2-0-0 277 3
6. World of Trouble 4-C 4 4-0-0 141 6
7. Elate 5-M 5 2-2-1 98 9
8. Imperial Hint 6-H 3 1-0-2 87 7
9. Maximum Security 3-C 6 4-1-0 81 8
10. Code of Honor 3-C 6 3-1-1 80

Other Horses Receiving Votes: Catalina Cruiser 69, Thunder Snow 25, Higher Power 24, Got Stormy 15, Dunbar Road 13, Vino Rosso 11, Come Dancing 10, Annals of Time 8, Concrete Rose 8, Rushing Fall 7, X Y Jet 6, Mr. Money 5, Vasilika 5, Catholic Boy 4, Guarana 4, Tacitus 4, Preservationist 3, Yoshida 3, Omaha Beach 2, Roy H 2, Covfefe 1, Mind Control 1, Seeking the Soul 1.

