Nuggets sign Vlatko Cancar to multiyear deal

August 2, 2019 2:11 pm
 
DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets have agreed to a multiyear deal with forward Vlatko Cancar.

The 22-year-old Cancar was the 49th pick by Denver in the 2017 draft.

Cancar played in the Summer League for the Nuggets the past two years. He spent last season with San Pablo Burgos in the Spanish ACB league where he averaged 10 points and 3.7 rebounds in 34 games.

A native of Slovenia, Cancar also spent time with KK Mega Bemax of the Adriatic League.

Cancar will wear No. 31 for Denver.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

