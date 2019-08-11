Listen Live Sports

NYC FC-Atlanta United, Sums

August 11, 2019 6:20 pm
 
New York City 0 1—1
Atlanta 1 1—2

First half_1, Atlanta, Martinez, 19 (Gressel), 42nd minute.

Second half_2, Atlanta, Martinez, 20 (penalty kick), 63rd; 3, New York City, Heber, 10 (Castellanos), 81st.

Goalies_New York City, Sean Johnson, Brad Stuver; Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann.

Yellow Cards_Atlanta, Gonzalez Pirez, 20th; Martinez, 59th; Gressel, 69th. New York City, Sands, 27th; Matarrita, 37th; Chanot, 74th.

Referee_Jair Marrufo. Assistant Referees_Ian Anderson; Jose Da Silva; Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Sergii Demianchuk.

A_0.

Lineups

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; Franco Escobar, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Miles Robinson; Ezequiel Barco (Emerson Hyndman, 78th), Julian Gressel, Gonzalo Pity Martinez, Eric Remedi (Jeff Larentowicz, 78th); Josef Martinez, Justin Meram, Darlington Nagbe.

New York City_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Ronald Matarrita, James Sands (Heber, 66th), Anton Tinnerholm; Valentin Castellanos, Alexandru Mitrita (Gary Mackay Steven, 75th), Maxi Moralez, Ebenezer Ofori (Keaton Parks, 70th), Alexander Ring; .

