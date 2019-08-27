Listen Live Sports

...

Oakland 19, Kansas City 4

August 27, 2019 12:04 am
 
1 min read
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 49 19 22 19 6 8
Semien ss 6 1 2 7 0 1 .273
Pinder ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Grossman rf 5 1 1 0 1 2 .251
Chapman 3b 5 2 2 2 0 0 .259
Joseph 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .207
Olson 1b 4 2 3 2 1 1 .264
Herrmann ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Canha cf 6 2 3 0 0 1 .279
Brown lf-1b 6 2 2 1 0 1 .333
Davis dh 5 3 3 2 1 1 .220
Profar 2b 4 3 2 2 2 0 .211
Phegley c 5 3 4 3 1 1 .260
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 4 11 4 2 7
Merrifield 2b 5 0 1 1 0 0 .297
Soler dh-rf 4 0 2 1 1 1 .253
Dozier 3b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .280
Gordon lf-p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .259
Arteaga p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .196
O’Hearn 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .169
Cuthbert ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .252
Viloria c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .224
Starling rf-lf 4 2 3 0 0 0 .203
Phillips cf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .208
Lopez ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .237
Oakland 055 131 121_19 22 0
Kansas City 020 010 001_4 11 0

a-lined out for Olson in the 8th. b-popped out for O’Hearn in the 8th. c-flied out for Semien in the 9th.

LOB_Oakland 9, Kansas City 8. 2B_Chapman (33), Olson (18), Lopez (17). 3B_Semien (6). HR_Semien (23), off López; Profar (16), off Staumont; Chapman (30), off Gordon; Davis (19), off Arteaga; Phillips (1), off Bailey. RBIs_Profar 2 (53), Phegley 3 (51), Semien 7 (69), Brown (1), Davis 2 (57), Chapman 2 (74), Olson 2 (66), Phillips 2 (3), Soler (92), Merrifield (66).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (Chapman, Profar, Brown, Herrmann, Pinder); Kansas City 3 (Gordon, Phillips, Dozier). RISP_Oakland 8 for 20; Kansas City 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Profar, Merrifield 2. GIDP_Viloria.

DP_Oakland 1 (Profar, Semien, Brown).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bailey W,7-6 6 8 3 3 0 3 105 4.80
Puk 2 1 0 0 1 2 31 3.86
Trivino 1 2 1 1 1 2 22 5.24
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keller L,7-14 1 1-3 3 5 5 3 1 43 4.19
Gordon 1 1-3 5 3 3 1 0 38 20.25
López 1 2-3 5 5 5 0 3 41 6.56
Zimmer 1 1-3 6 4 4 1 1 51 9.28
Staumont 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 3 19 3.95
Arteaga 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 23 5.40

Inherited runners-scored_López 1-0, Staumont 1-0, Arteaga 2-0. WP_Bailey, Zimmer.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:37. A_13,595 (37,903).

