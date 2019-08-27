Oakland 19, Kansas City 4

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|49
|19
|22
|19
|6
|8
|
|Semien ss
|6
|1
|2
|7
|0
|1
|.273
|Pinder ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Grossman rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.251
|Chapman 3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.259
|Joseph 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Olson 1b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.264
|Herrmann ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Canha cf
|6
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Brown lf-1b
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Davis dh
|5
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.220
|Profar 2b
|4
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.211
|Phegley c
|5
|3
|4
|3
|1
|1
|.260
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|4
|11
|4
|2
|7
|
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.297
|Soler dh-rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.253
|Dozier 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|Gordon lf-p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Arteaga p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|O’Hearn 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.169
|Cuthbert ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Viloria c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Starling rf-lf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Phillips cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.208
|Lopez ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Oakland
|055
|131
|121_19
|22
|0
|Kansas City
|020
|010
|001_4
|11
|0
a-lined out for Olson in the 8th. b-popped out for O’Hearn in the 8th. c-flied out for Semien in the 9th.
LOB_Oakland 9, Kansas City 8. 2B_Chapman (33), Olson (18), Lopez (17). 3B_Semien (6). HR_Semien (23), off López; Profar (16), off Staumont; Chapman (30), off Gordon; Davis (19), off Arteaga; Phillips (1), off Bailey. RBIs_Profar 2 (53), Phegley 3 (51), Semien 7 (69), Brown (1), Davis 2 (57), Chapman 2 (74), Olson 2 (66), Phillips 2 (3), Soler (92), Merrifield (66).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (Chapman, Profar, Brown, Herrmann, Pinder); Kansas City 3 (Gordon, Phillips, Dozier). RISP_Oakland 8 for 20; Kansas City 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Profar, Merrifield 2. GIDP_Viloria.
DP_Oakland 1 (Profar, Semien, Brown).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bailey W,7-6
|6
|
|8
|3
|3
|0
|3
|105
|4.80
|Puk
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|31
|3.86
|Trivino
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|22
|5.24
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller L,7-14
|1
|1-3
|3
|5
|5
|3
|1
|43
|4.19
|Gordon
|1
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|38
|20.25
|López
|1
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|0
|3
|41
|6.56
|Zimmer
|1
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|1
|51
|9.28
|Staumont
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|19
|3.95
|Arteaga
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|23
|5.40
Inherited runners-scored_López 1-0, Staumont 1-0, Arteaga 2-0. WP_Bailey, Zimmer.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Bill Welke.
T_3:37. A_13,595 (37,903).
